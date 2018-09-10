Moorhead: Work In Practice Leads To Williams Decision

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) — Kylin Hill’s career day against Kansas State came thanks to his preparation during the week, according to Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead.

Due to Hill’s 200-yard performance, and the depth at the position, senior running back Aeris Williams didn’t play a single snap in Saturday’s win.

Moorhead said when asked about Williams, “playing time on Saturday is dictated by your performance during the week…based on this week’s body of work, we felt it was Kylin and Nick Gibson who did the best job…”

Moorhead added that the Bulldogs will look to get Williams going this week. Through two weeks, Williams has rushed two times for fifteen yards, and also caught a 27-yard touchdown reception against Stephen F. Austin.