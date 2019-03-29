More arrests made in Pontotoc dog fighting case

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two more arrests were made in a Pontotoc dog fighting ring bust.

Cesaus Williams, 36, and Danny McCoy, 38, both face a charge of Dog Fighting.

Both men have been released on a $5,000 bond.

You may remember, earlier this month Jamie Holmes was arrested at the scene where the dog fights were taking place in the Longview community.

Sadly one pitbull from injuries it sustained in a dog fight.

Investigators said they believe people were gambling on the fights.

A square box with tarps and lights were hung up, led Pontotoc deputies to believe some sort of organized dog fighting was taking place.

More arrests are still expected in the case.