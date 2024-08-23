More burn bans in the WCBI viewing area

More burn bans in WCBI viewing area

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)—Another county is under a burn ban as firefighters bring a large fire in Winston County under control.

Firefighters battled a 120-acre fire in the Smallwood community, just off Highway 25, in the southwest part of the county all day Thursday.

Fire Coordinator Jody Garrard says four volunteer fire departments, the Mississippi Forest Commission, airplanes, and other equipment were used to bring the fire under control.

Right now, Firemen are monitoring the area for hot spots.

Winston and Noxubee Counties, along with the city of Starkville are all under a burn ban.