More charges slated for suspected credit card ‘skimmers’

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The seizure of credit card skimmers and the arrest of five Venezuelan nationals last month at a MHP roadblock in Lowndes County leads to more charges.

A federal grand jury has indicted Cesar Salemi and Kevin Delgado Mata as being two of the men suspected of planting skimmers at banks in Oxford.

Those two names surfaced when federal agents began investigating the Lowndes County case. Turns out Salemi and Delgado Mata had been arrested for speeding by troopers in Union County on May 12th and that arrest tied them to the Oxford area.

Their pictures were distributed, and both were identified as the prime suspects for putting skimmers on ATM machines at various Oxford banks.

Salemi and Delgado Mata are currently being held for deportation in Louisiana but that status will likely change.