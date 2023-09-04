More Clouds and a Few Showers on Labor Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’re kind of stuck in the same weather pattern for the next couple of days as that pesky upper-level low sits to our west.

TONIGHT: Clouds build in overnight, but no rain just yet. It’ll be warm and muggy, with a low near 73°.

LABOR DAY: Labor Day will be mainly dry with some extra clouds across most of the area. The exception being our communities to the west, along I-55, and toward the Delta. Downpours are more likely in that area. Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90°, depending on how much sun you see. The chance for rain is low, and there’s no need to cancel your outdoor plans. Be safe and enjoy the holiday!

TUESDAY: A bit more sunshine. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with only a small chance for an isolated shower or rumble of thunder. Highs will be right around 90°. Chance of rain: 20%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday should be mainly dry with temps slightly warmer in the low 90s. Another similar day on Thursday, then rain chances increase on Friday. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms look likely. Things should clear up over the weekend with temps around 90°.