COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While the stationary front has dipped South, conditions are going to be relatively the same finishing off the week. Just more clouds, more rain, and more humidity for NE MS.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds maintain, with scattered showers continuing overnight. Temperatures are falling back into the low to middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Continuing with slightly cooler air, high temps will continue in a range of upper 70s to middle 80s across our viewing area. The chance for rain will continue throughout the day, possibly bringing in a few rumbles of thunder. Overnight lows stay the same, low/mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Trying to start the slow climb in our high temperatures. Highs to finish the week are expected to be back in the middle 80s. Rain chance will be a bit more scattered, currently set at a 40% chance. Mild overnight temps will drop again into the lower 70s.