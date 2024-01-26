More heavy rain late Friday into Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One last system brings multiple rounds of heavy rain late Friday into early Saturday. Then, drier weather settles into the Mid-South.

FRIDAY & FRIDAY NIGHT: The day stays generally cloudy after dense morning fog. Temperatures should sit in the 60s by afternoon after starting in the 50s. Rain develops from southwest to northeast late this afternoon, becoming widespread tonight into Saturday morning. Additional rain amounts of 1-2″ are likely, with locally higher amounts.

WEEKEND: Rain stays likely Saturday morning, but we should catch a break by afternoon as the entire system slowly shifts east. Redeveloping showers and storms are most likely east of our area, over parts of central Alabama Saturday afternoon. The temperature forecast will be tricky, with quite a range of temperatures expected in the afternoon. Clouds linger for Sunday as highs drop back into the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Generally quiet weather, finally! Near-normal late January temps are expected with highs each day in the 50s to near 60° and overnight lows in the 30s.