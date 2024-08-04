More men choosing cosmetic procedures to build confidence

Men have a wide range of options for cosmetic procedures, including invasive and non invasive treatments.

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – In recent years, Doctor Mark Craig has seen more men coming into his office at Accent Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

“We can’t stop the aging process, but we can slow it down,” Dr. Craig said.

And the male patients span all age groups.

‘We will see a younger group, I think people just trying to take care of themselves a little earlier and then we see people as they age a little bit trying to fight come aging, trying to look better, be a little more competitive in the workplace,” Dr. Craig said.

Options for cosmetic procedures can be invasive, or non-invasive. Doctor Craig allowed us to videotape a chest contour, with the patient’s permission.

The Body Tite with liposuction procedure uses a radio frequency device that melts the fat and also tightens the skin.

The patient has few limitations during the quick recovery. The Body Tite device also minimizes bruising and bleeding.

“Just a couple of dissolvable stitches in the chest, we have them back to regular activities in a couple of days, as far as bodywork, like pushups, going to the gym we would keep their heart rate under 100 for the first week to ten days then get them moving along,” he said.

Doctor Craig demonstrated non-invasive procedures on me. He gave me Botox injections on my forehead to help ease the frown lines, and filler for those wrinkles around my mouth.

“We will use an Allergan product, Juvederm, Voluma for the cheek, Vollure for nasal avio fold, and Volux for jawline,” Dr Craig said.

The procedure for botox and filler takes less than fifteen minutes, and the results are rapid for the filler.

Within a couple of weeks, the effects of the Botox are evident.

Dr Craig says cosmetic procedures for men are less about vanity and more about confidence building.

“We make people feel more confident about themselves, we spend time talking with them going over the right procedure, to match their needs. In some cases that will be invasive, some, non-invasive, we have to make sure we are on the same page, really good communication, so we get the results patients want and they are realistic about what we can accomplish,” Dr Craig said.

As more men are opting for cosmetic procedures, Dr. Craig encourages patients to do their research, have realistic expectations, and make sure they are working with a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon.

