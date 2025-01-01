More numbers reported after major storm damage in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – New numbers released after storms mangled parts of Mississippi this past weekend.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says 22 tornadoes touched down in the state on December 28.

Those confirmations came from the National Weather Service.

Right now, preliminary damage reports show Clay County had the most homes damaged with 28.

19 apartments and five businesses were damaged in Oktibbeha County, which is the most in that category.

Several farms were also damaged across the state.

18 counties are reporting damage. Those numbers could increase.

There were two fatalities in Mississippi, including one in Lowndes County.

