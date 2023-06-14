More rain and more hot temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Continuing muggy conditions. Humidity staying high, as temperatures stay in the 80s and 90s with a rain chance every day. Storms likely again Friday and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A day filled with severe thunderstorm warnings. The chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the night and into early Thursday morning. Low temperatures will stay mild/ warm in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms continue, as the stationary front maintains across the Deep South. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s once again. Cloud coverage may see some clearing overnight Thursday into Friday. Low temps will be in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Another day of hot temperatures with rain showers and storms rolling through northern Mississippi. Friday’s chance for storms could become enhanced enough to produced the next severe weather threat. The SPC already has a Level 2 – Slight Risk across N MS. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail are all possible. High temps will be in the middle 80s again, with upper 60s lows.