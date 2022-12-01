More rain in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures have been a little bit cooler the past couple of days with drier conditions. Rain chances are going to be increasing for the end of the week and into the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage is going to continuing building in throughout the night. Overnight low temperatures tonight are going to fall close to freezing again, near the middle 30s. There may be frost on the ground and on car windshields in the morning.

FRIDAY: Sky conditions are going to be mostly cloudy tomorrow, as clouds continue moving in from the SW. Temperatures are going to warm up slightly into the low to middle 60s. There is a chance for evening showers, currently at 60%.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. Rain chance continues from overnight at the 60% chance of seeing rain showers and storms. A cold front will pass through during the afternoon. Low temperatures will fall into the low to middle 40s.

SUNDAY: With the passing cold front on Saturday, temperatures will be cooler on Sunday. High temperatures reaching the lower 50s. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of seeing rain showers.