More rain keeps us on our toes

FRIDAY: The afternoon high tops out around 90 as the chance for a few scattered showers and storms lingers around. Mostly cloudy skies will aid in keeping highs slightly lower. Overnight lows touch the low 70s.

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Rain chances persisting all the way through next Wednesday bring plenty of opportunity to add additional healthy rain totals while also bringing lows into the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: A high in the upper 80s isn’t so bad all things considered. The big question mark Saturday is whether MSU’s kickoff versus Memphis can stay rain-free. Latest model outputs leave us with a dicey situation that’s best dealt with by keeping a rain coat or umbrella on hand. Lows hit the low 70s overnight.