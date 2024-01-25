More rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Heavy rain continues through the end of the week, with above average temps. But drier weather is on the way, with temps falling closer to average.

TONIGHT: We certainly have seen lots of rain throughout the day today, and that rain will stick with us as we had into the evening and overnight hours. Because of that excessive rain, we are still under a flood watch until 6:00 PM tomorrow.

THURSDAY: Thursday looks to be another gloomy day. Rain lingers with us through the day tomorrow but temperatures remain warmer than usual with highs in the upper 60s. Expected rain accumulations around 3 to 4 inches.

WEEKEND: Overcast skies and rain for your Friday with temps in the mid 60s. Rain chances are best Saturday morning, but we are going to be drying out and cooling down with temps in the lower 50s headed into Sunday and the first part of the work week.