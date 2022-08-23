More rounds of rain expected on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another day of wet weather is in store.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Mild and humid. Low near 71°. Occasional showers are possible, but the heaviest rain will hold off until Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, but a couple peaks of sunshine are possible. Cloud over and rain will keep high temperatures near 80°. Rain and storms are likely, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times and could lead to localized flash flooding. Chance of rain: 60%.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High near 81°. Rain and storms likely. Chance of rain: 60%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine will begin to make it’s return on Thursday and Friday as rain chances decrease. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s with only a scattered storm chance – mainly in the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday look mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

