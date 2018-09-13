More Shiners shut down

CARROLTON (WCBI) – State Alcoholic Beverage Control agents shut down another large moonshine operation in the state. The ABC officers and Carroll County deputies raided a County Road 207 home Wednesday.

What they found were 21 55- gallon drums of mash, a 200 gallon steel cooker , 38 gallons of finished moonshine and 840 gallons of fermenting mash getting ready to cook. The still’s operator Adrien Jameel Pickens was actually working the still when he was arrested. hes charged with possession of illegal distillery and possession of moonshine.

The Wednesday raid comes about 3 weeks after agents seized a still in Lowndes County.