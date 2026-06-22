More Storms Possible this Evening

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A couple more strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening. After today, rain chances are sticking around through the end of the work week.

MONDAY EVENING: Our area remains under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms this evening, with the main concerns being damaging wind gusts and potentially a spin-up tornado. By the late evening hours, around 11pm, most of the thunderstorm activity will be out of our area. Be sure to stay weather aware! We’ll dry out overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper-60’s.

TUESDAY: Rain chances are limited on Tuesday, but we may have an isolated shower or two during the late morning and afternoon hours. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy conditions with high temperatures in the mid-80’s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms are expected across the area on Wednesday, especially in the morning and early afternoon hours. It’ll be a muggy day, with high temperatures in the upper-80’s.