More storms Sunday

SUNDAY: Areas of rain and storms. Some may produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall that may lead to some flooding. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SSW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Some showers and storms are possible. Lows around 70.

MONDAY: A continuing chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY: Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms possible each day. Rain chances look to be lowest Wednesday through Friday. Highs in the 80s and low 90s. Lows in the 70s.

