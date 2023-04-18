More sun shining down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A few more days of calm conditions are in store for NE Mississippi. Sun is sticking around, with a few clouds building in on Thursday. Rain chance increases for the end of the week and into the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another clear and cool night tonight. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: The sun has decided to stay for a little bit longer! Expect to have another day with a clear sky and a lot of sun. Temperatures will warm back into the low to middle 80s. Staying mostly clear overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloud coverage will start to fill back in though the sun will try to peek through. It is going to be a warm day, as high temperatures maintain in the low to middle 80s. Overnight low temperatures will be a bit warmer, in the upper 50s.