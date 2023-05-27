More sunshine on the way!

Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There is a slight chance for rain for Saturday evening,but a great Memorial Day weekend is on the way! There is a lot of sunshine in store for this upcoming holiday weekend, so it will be a great time to get outdoors!

TODAY – Saturday morning starts off mild with temperatures in the 60s. It will be another hot day in store as temperatures quickly start to warm up and reach a high of 82 for today. There will be a slight breeze with winds coming out of the SE at 10mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy today with a 30% chance of rain developing later this evening.

TONIGHT – Heading into the later hours, tonight should be pretty mild with temperatures sticking into the upper 50s for the overnight low. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for rain to start off the evening. A few scattered showers linger around for the night, but should clear out early Sunday morning.

TOMORROW – Keep the sunglasses handy because Sunday looks to be a great day on tap with a lot of sunshine for the remainder of Memorial Day weekend! Skies will be partly cloudy for the majority of the day. It will definitely be another hot day in store for your Sunday with a high of 82.

MEMORIAL DAY – It will be another great day to get outside and enjoy the nice weather because skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 81! Happy Memorial Day!

NEXT WEEK – Starting off the week with lots of sunshine, but that will start to taper off. Rain chances return on Thursday and continue into next weekend.