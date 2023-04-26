More than $1 Million in Prize Money Unclaimed

Check your tickets: several unclaimed prizes for Powerball/Mega Millions about to expire

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery is reminding players to check their lottery tickets, so they don’t miss out on potential prize winnings. Several large prizes from Powerball® and Mega Millions® remain unclaimed, with one prize expiring Monday, May 1.

Powerball outstanding prizes:

· $1 million: A winning ticket for the April 3 drawing was sold at Sprint Mart #27 on Highway 72 West, Corinth. Ticket expires on Sept. 30, 2023.

· $50,008: A winning ticket for the Nov. 2, 2022, drawing was sold at Kroger #472 on Colony Crossing, Madison. Ticket expires on May 1, 2023, leaving just five calendar days to claim.

· $50,000: A winning ticket for the Nov. 19, 2022, drawing was sold at Bridges Quickie #1 on Highway 469 South, Florence. Ticket expires on May 18, 2023, leaving 22 calendar days to claim.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes:

· $30,000: A winning ticket for the Jan. 10 drawing was sold at Tobacco Mart on Highway 51, Brookhaven. Ticket expires on July 9, 2023.

· $30,000: A winning ticket for the Jan. 17 drawing was sold at Circle K on Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Ticket expires on July 16, 2023.

· $10,000: A winning ticket for the March 28 drawing was sold at Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street, Philadelphia. Ticket expires on Sept. 24, 2023.

Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.

Meanwhile, the jackpots in the draw games are gaining traction with tonight’s Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $37 million with an estimated cash value of $19.6 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $38 million with an estimated cash value of $20.4 million. Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $60,000.

