More than 1,000 medical workers are coming to help hospitals across Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 1,000 medical workers are beginning to help patients in hospitals across Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves says the state awarded four contracts to bring those workers here.

More than 800 nurses are included in those numbers.

61 hospitals across the state, including nine from the WCBI viewing area, made the request.

Level one and two hospitals have some staff in place now and the others will be added by next week.

This wave of help will open up nearly a thousand hospital beds across Mississippi, including 237 ICU beds.

There is a group of 20 active duty military medical personnel helping in hospitals in Tupelo and Jackson.