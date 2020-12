JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 195,000 Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state department of health is reporting 1,167 new COVID-19 cases, today, and two deaths.

Right now, the rolling seven-day average of cases in Mississippi is 2,023.

There is a 9.5 percent hospitalization rate.

Locally, Lee County has the most new cases today with 41.

Lowndes has 34, Union has 29, Pontotoc has 26, and Lafayette has 19.