More than 2,000 8th graders explore careers in skilled trades

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,000 8th-grade students got to explore careers in construction and skilled trades at the 6th annual FORGE Your Path Career Expo.

Partnering with more than 50 businesses, organizers said they hope to bridge the gap between education and industry by giving students direct access to professionals in high-demand fields.

Ultimately, they hope to get students excited about the workforce and show them what’s available.

Students from 29 schools in 10 different counties were in attendance.

“From running a mini excavator, to finishing concrete, laying brick, doing a welding simulator, we have a driving simulator, just so many different aspects to show them, there are so many different career pathways in the construction industry,” said Executive Director of FORGE, Melinda Lowe.

8th grader Ciara Barnett said she has always had an interest in these types of careers, and she was over the moon seeing all the options available to her.

“I think it’s very powerful for women to be in pretty much a male-dominated activity,” Barnett said. “I hope my peers all take away the knowledge of being able to do this, and if we have the opportunity, we would love to do it, and we know how.”

Even though these students are only in the 8th grade, Executive Director of FORGE, Melinda Lowe, said this time frame is crucial in determining what the next 4 years of high school look like.

“If something here entices them that they want to go back to their career tech center, maybe they wanna take welding, maybe they want to take construction, electrical engineering, this is the time to talk to those teachers, those counselors, and make that path, and learn what that’s gonna look like for them,” Lowe said.

Joshua Sandlin and Kameron Johnson are both seniors, and they were once in these students’ shoes.

“It’s definitely nostalgic, you feel a lot older when you’re the one who is actually teaching people instead of the person who is learning,” Sandlin said. “We’re trying to make sure they know it’s a good path to go into, and it’s definitely a good place to be at.”

“I think it’s pretty cool to be able to now share what I looked up to doing,” Johnson said. “I’m mainly the only girl in my class most of the time, so when I get a chance to see other girls doing the same thing I do, I hope I at least inspire them to be more out there just like I am.”

Lowe said the overall goal is to build the workforce pipeline.

“We need them,” Lowe said. “We need them here in our community; we need them in the state of Mississippi. They’re the ones that are going to come out and build infrastructure and build our communities.”

The East Mississippi Community College Communiversity is hosting the event. It runs through Thursday from 8 am to 2:30 pm.

Lowe said the event continues to grow every year.

