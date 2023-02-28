More than 500 pills of Oxycodone found after Monroe County arrest

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI ) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is seeing an uptick in the number of counterfeit drugs and the illegal sale of prescription drugs.

Less than a week ago Don Cornelos Gilleylen, who was already out on bond for a manslaughter charge, was arrested for aggravated trafficking of cocaine, trafficking of Oxycodone, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.

The sheriff talked about the importance of getting these types of drugs off the street.

More than 500 pills of Oxycodone or Perc 30s were taken off the streets after that arrest.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said that’s 500 people they saved from potential overdose or even worse, death.

“Prescription drugs and prescription narcotics are just everywhere,” said Crook.

These drugs have been making the rounds in Monroe County.

About a year ago, the sheriff’s department found out about the high demand for Perc 30s in Aberdeen.

When taken, the little blue pill can give individuals a high sensation, and they are commonly passed around at social gatherings.

“These people are not your friends that are trying to get you to take this stuff. There’s another reason, another motivation. Either they want to get you on the hook for buying and becoming a user or they want to do something other than that with you. These things will knock you out. If they don’t kill you they can certainly incapacitate you,” said Crook.

Crook said they are expecting these Perc 30s to test positive for fentanyl. Similar pills have been circulating in the county, resulting in some deputies having to use Narcan on individuals.

Even a small amount of Fentanyl can cause an overdose or death.

Narcan blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing.

Recently, Deputy Sheriff Chris Hawkins had to give Narcan to a juvenile who was unresponsive after an overdose.

“It took about a minute and a half, two minutes before she was back responsive,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said that Narcan saved the individual’s life, and hopes that they can learn from this situation.

“It’s definitely sad. Anything with kids will reach anybody’s heart, but you know when it does go the positive way and you are able to save them you hope that they learn from it,” said Hawkins.

The sheriff said that getting these drugs off the street is a big win for the department and the county.

And he said that if you’re buying drugs off the street, even if they look like the real thing, you can’t know for sure what’s in them.

