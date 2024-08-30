More Than $600,000 Available in Lottery’s 2nd Chance Drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – With 10 more scratch-off games ending soon, the Mississippi Lottery’s Second Chance promotional drawing in January 2025 offers players a chance to win top prizes totaling $649,500.

With the Second Chance promotion, players can register and enter their eligible non-winning scratch-off tickets to vie for a chance to win the last top prize in that game.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, will be the last day to purchase the following games:

*Game #59 – $5 Power 5’s with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #60 – $10 Platinum 7’s with a top prize of $200,000

*Game #81 – $10 $15,000 Blowout with a top prize of $500

*Game #96– $5 Jumbo Bucks Bonus with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #103 – $5 Bonus Bonanza with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #118 – $2 Tic Tac Bonus with a top prize of $20,000

*Game #119 – $5 $100,000 Cash with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #135 – $1 2 for $1 with a top prize of $4,000

*Game #144 – $2 Double Match with a top prize of $20,000

*Game #156 – $1 Fat 50s with a top prize of $5,000

Players have until Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. Players have until Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners will be contacted via certified letter.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing tonight is an estimated $627 million, with an estimated cash value of $309.1 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has been hit twice so far in 2024, the last time being June 4 on a ticket purchased in Illinois. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $297,000. The jackpot for the Powerball® drawing for Saturday, Aug. 31, is an estimated $69 million, with an estimated cash value of $34.3 million; while the jackpot for the Lotto America® drawing tomorrow is an estimated $7.99 million, with an estimated cash value of $3.97 million.

Holiday Closure

The Mississippi Lottery headquarters in Flowood will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observation of Labor Day and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m.

