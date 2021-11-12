More women are joining the U.S military at a steady rate

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The U.S. Military has made significant strides to build a more diverse force.

One focal point is recruiting more women.

Leadership and courage.

These are a few of the traits needed to join the military.

The call to serve continues across the country.

Chief Master Sergeant Melissa Bridges has served in the Air Force since 2002.

” The military is a way to achieve the goals that we’re all looking for. Especially for people that are from a small town. It opens your eyes to different things and different places you go,” said CMSGT. Bridges.

The Columbus native serves as the Senior Listed Leader of the 14th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Columbus Air Force Base.

But her promotion didn’t happen overnight. She filled several roles over the years of being a duty sergeant, manager, and squadron superintendent.

Part of her new mission is encouraging more women to join a branch of the military.

” Sometimes we don’t know what our passion is until someone ignites our passion or until we see something that needs a change,” said Bridges.

Only 15% of women are active-duty members.

And there are hopes those numbers will rise.

” The military is all about diversity and inclusion. I’m a woman in the military and an African American woman. I always tell people if you don’t feel like you have a seat at the table, you should make one. There were many times I didn’t feel like I had a seat at the table for various reasons, and not just because of my rank, not just because of my background, not because of my ethnicity,” said Bridges.

In July of 2021, U.S Air Force Colonel Katheryn Ellis was appointed as the 14th Medical Group Commander.

She served for four months.

” It’s important little girls are shown what can be accomplished. I always tell people I started from the bottom. It doesn’t mean I started from the bottom rank. It doesn’t mean I started from the bottom in Mississippi. It’s important for me to have my daughter here to see what we do, and the things we do in the community. It’s also for the veterans to see what we bring to the fight,” said Bridges.

If you’re interested in joining the military , contact your local branch recruiter.