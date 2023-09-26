Morgan Wallen plans return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Morgan Wallen said he was returning to Ole Miss and bringing his voice with him.

The announcement from the country music star came on social media Tuesday morning.

Wallen is continuing his “One Night at a Time” tour through 2024.

He, along with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins, will be at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on April 20.

Fans who bought tickets to the canceled show this past spring will have access to an early presale. Details are being sent to ticket holders.

Wallen abruptly canceled his April show this year after reporting losing his voice.

Two opening acts performed and then a message board at the stadium alerted fans the show had been canceled.

