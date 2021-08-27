Most Mississippi college students will not have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Most Mississippi college students will not have to show proof of vaccination.

Today, the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning voted down requiring students and employees to prove they got the COVID-19 vaccine as a requirement to enroll in a class or have a job with the university system.

An exception is being made for students and for people who work at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and other clinical settings for classwork.

Universities are requiring masks to be worn indoors, along with other health department guidance for college and university settings.

Schools in the state have worked hard to incentivize employees and students to get vaccinated.