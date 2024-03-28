Mostly clear through Easter weekend

Ashleigh Bryant,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clear conditions continue through the end of the week. A few clouds will return for the weekend. Next round of rain returns to the forecast next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: As that high pressure continues through Mississippi, a clear and calm night will have temperatures dropping into the 30s with possible patchy frost.

FRIDAY: Expect more sunshine! High temperatures will be sneaking into the low to middle 70s. A few passing clouds are possible to begin moving back in Friday evening. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 40s.

WEEKEND: The warming trend continues! Highs each day will push towards 80 degrees with no rain expected.

NEXT WEEK: Warm, increasingly humid air will continue flowing into the Deep South. We’ll stay mostly dry Monday, but a stronger front Tuesday could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’s still too early to tell if storms would be severe, but it’s something we’re watching over the next few days.

