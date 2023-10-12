Mostly cloudy days continue ahead of late Friday front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Even as Wednesday’s Gulf low departs/weakens to the east, cloud cover will remain widespread the next few days.

THURSDAY: After Wednesday’s light showers, Thursday is shaping up to be a dry but cloudy day. Highs will likely hold in the lower 70s with only small breaks in persistent cloud coverage expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Some clearing is possible overnight, leading to the chance for patchy fog to form. Lows will drop into the upper 50s or low 60s.

FRIDAY: Pockets of clouds will continue, but we should see intervals of sun by afternoon as the next front nears. Afternoon highs should reach the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks fantastic with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s. A noticeable west/northwest breeze will be in place as well. Clouds fill back in late Saturday into Sunday, making for a much cooler day as highs drop into the 60s!

NEXT WEEK: We should trend back into sunshine by Monday, but highs will remain below average for mid-October.