Mostly cloudy Thursday with afternoon storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tropical moisture has returned to the region and will mean afternoon storm chances for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70°. This evening’s showers and thunderstorms will weaken and eventually dissipate overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High near 88°. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon. Not everyone will get rain, but some will. Chance of rain: 40%.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible, but coverage is expected to be less than Wednesday or Thursday. High near 89°. Chance of rain: 30%.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND: More scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90°. Chance of rain Saturday: 40%. A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast for Sunday. A stray storm possible, but less likely compared to Saturday. Chance of rain Sunday: 20%.

Have a great night!