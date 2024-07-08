Mostly cloudy tonight with a few rain showers tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was a hot one out there today! The warm temperatures and muggy weather will stick around for another night along with the chance to see an isolated shower or two. A few passing showers are possible tomorrow afternoon as temperatures “cool” off for midweek. We will begin to clear out with temperatures on the rise by the week’s end.

TONIGHT: Most of Northeast Mississippi is still under a heat advisory until 8 pm tonight, so you can still expect that warm and muggy weather to stick around for tonight with lows in the mid 70s. We will remain mostly cloudy, but a few isolated showers could be possible during the evening hours.

TOMORROW: Temperatures back off tomorrow with highs only in the low 90s. A broken line of showers an the occasional storm caused by the tail end of Beryl are possible in the afternoon hours. Winds could be a bit gusty at times with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: As Beryl moves northeastward, dry air will be allowed to slip into Northeast Mississippi causing our rain chances to decrease and the humidity to back off. Wednesday looks to be the “coolest” day with temps in the low 80s, but don’t be fooled! The heat will ramp back up by the week’s end.