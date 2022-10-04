Mostly comfortable week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Conditions are staying mostly consistent for the next couple of days. There will be a warm up in temperatures before the next cool down returns.

TUESDAY: Temperatures today are going to be in the lower 80s. Sky conditions will remain mostly clear and sunny. 0% chance of rain showers.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The sky will continue staying mostly clear throughout the evening. Temperatures fall in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

END OF THE WEEK: The temperatures will warm up a few degrees into the middle 80s. A little bit more cloud coverage will also be working its way into northern MS. Overnight low temperatures will warm into the middle 50s.

WEEKEND: A cold front is expected to move in throughout the day on Friday. Cooler air behind the front is going to bring in another round of fall like conditions. High temperatures will only reach the middle 70s. Overnight low temperatures will fall again into the 40s.