Mostly Dry Start to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mostly dry for a change to start the new week. Hot and humid air returns soon after.

TONIGHT: Low near 70°. Scattered rain and a few storms are likely before 3 AM. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are possible with some storms, but the severe risk is very low. Heavy rain may cause problems and lead to localized flash flooding tonight. Drive carefully, and turn around if you come across a flooded road!

MONDAY: Extra clouds to start the day, but skies will begin to clear throughout the morning. By the afternoon, we should be left with a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s. High near 87°. An isolated shower may pop up along or south of Highway 82, but Monday is mostly dry.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine! A stray shower is possible in the morning, but the rest of the day will be completely dry. We’ll begin to warm back up too, with highs in the low 90s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We’re back to normal for the rest of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will be right around average, in the low to mid-90s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for isolated afternoon storms each day—very typical for this time of year. You know the drill.