Mostly mild this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heavier clouds started clearing out this afternoon and that is going to lead us into a warm and mild week. Very comfortable conditions. Cloud coverage will slowly work back in, ahead of the rain chance end of week and into the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Not a whole lot going on tonight. A few clouds may be leftover but we will be heading towards mostly clear conditions overnight. Temperatures will continue dropping this evening into the middle 30s.

TUES/WED/THURS: Great conditions to enjoy the outdoors, if you have time! Temperatures are going to be warm and mild, maintaining in the 60s all week. Cloud coverage will slowly fill back in and across northern Mississippi, adding a little more each day. By late Thursday, there could be a chance for a few showers. Overnight low temps will get progressively more tolerable each morning too.

FR/WEEKEND: Another rain chance to finish off the week and head into the weekend. Showers will start up on Friday and continue potentially into next week. Make sure to plan your outfits around your favorite pair of rain boots. Temperatures maintain in the middle to upper 60s!