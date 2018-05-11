Mother accused of entering school illegally, threatening student

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some reported mother’s mayhem lands a Nettleton woman behind bars.

Tina Nacole Hester, 31, is accused of snatching her daughter from class at Nettleton Elementary without checking into the office.

Deputies say Hester then cursed in front of students, even threatening another young child.

She later left the school and was arrested with the help of Amory Police.

Hester faces a count of Disturbance of a School Session, Public Profanity and one count of Threats Toward a Student.

In her bond agreement, Hester cannot return to the school this school year.