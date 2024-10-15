Mother and daughter defeat the odds of surviving breast cancer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- All smiles and laughs, for a mother and daughter that defeated a disease, that claimed the life of thousands of people

“In 2011, I found lumps in both breasts, and I did biopsies.” said Peggy Ragland, Breast Cancer Survivor. “They said that they got it all and that I was good, but within six months, the lumps came back”

Peggy Ragland is battling cancer for the second time in three years, her daughter Shelby Holocher fought her own battle as well.

“I was diagnosed last year after we found out that we have a gene that makes our risks much higher. ” Said Shelby Holocher, Breast Cancer Survivor. Insurances will not allow you to get a mammogram until you are 39 or 40.”

Holocher said she never thought to get a mammogram, until she went to an event, that possibly saved her life.

“An event called “Zumba in Pink” they had it on Saturday, and they had one last year and it was the second annual one.” said Holocher. “They paid for my mammogram. If it was not for them, I had a very invasive breast cancer, and it could be spreading, and I could not make it. I probably would not have even made it to the age of 40.”

Despite going through several years of hair loss, and chemo treatment. Ragland admits it was even worst to see her daughter experience the same thing.

“It still tears me up, I was raised the old fashion way that a mother is supposed to protect her children.” said Ragland. “I thought when I took the battle that I was taking the bullet and my kids would not have to go through it, but then my daughter got it.”

Both Ragland and Holocher said by having a sense of humor, and by staying positive they got through the rough days of battling with breast cancer

“There are a lot of emotions because that was one thing that I could not protect her from.” said Ragland. “It had no bearing on my motherhood, but it was not fair to watch her relive the support she had giving me during mine. ”

They also have some words of advice for anyone who may be battling with cancer.

“Have your moments where you need to break down because if you hold it in, it gets ugly for everyone involved, ” said Holocher. “Cancer does not just effect the person, it effects the whole family.”

Ragland and Holocher said that the fight is still not over. They said they are now trying to push insurance companies to allow women to receive mammograms before the age of 40.

