COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus mother is charged with child abuse.

Bond for Shanita Williamson, 28, was set at $10,000.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the grandmother of the child filed a complaint with CPD about the alleged abuse.

Investigators tell WCBI the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shelton did not say how the child was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.