Mother Goose gives lessons on social etiquette for Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a lesson in manners and social etiquette, just in time for Valentine’s Day at the Columbus- Lowndes Public Library.

The Valentine Tea Party was hosted by Mother Goose and WCBI’s Allie Martin was a special helper during the fun-filled event.

Children sang, danced, and learned about the importance of proper manners at the dinner table, as Valentine’s cookies and other snacks were served.

Mother Goose said she often hears from grown-ups who remember when they attended the Valentine Tea Party.

“I have had many kids that have grown up saying, ‘Oh Mother Goose I remember coming to your Valentine Tea Party,’ I will say twenty-five years ago. They remember the little gentlemen pulling chairs out for little ladies and escorting them to the tables, into the chairs,” said Mother Goose.

Allie also helped with the Valentine’s fashion show.

Mother Goose holds “Story Hour” every Thursday at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at the library.

