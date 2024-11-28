Mother hosts Thanksgiving event in honor of her late son

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – LaBronze Living Through Us, Brilliant Minds Learning Academy, and Energy Pasta hosted Thanksgiving at Sim Scott Park in Columbus and outside of Energy Pasta in Memphis.

Ashley Moore hosted the event in honor of her late son LaBronze Moore, who died last Thanksgiving as a result of a shooting in Columbus.

Citizens could come to enjoy a hot meal for Thanksgiving.

They gave away 50-100 meals in Columbus.

Moore says she believes this is a good way to remember her son and give back to the community.

“I think it’s time to do more giving back,” Moore said. “This is my hometown. I feel like we need to come together more as a community. This should happen more often, especially to help the people in need. If we can help those come together as a community to show the younger generation that this is the correct way to go, then I think it needs to be done, and we’re gonna do it more often. So, this is just the first one, and it’s not the last one.”

Moore says she plans to make this an annual event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X