Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend.

Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm.

The arrest comes as Police are investigating the death of a child at a home on Gun Club Road Sunday.

Young’s bond is set at $1 million, and police said charges could be upgraded after forensic results are examined.

