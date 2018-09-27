Hundreds of thousands of sexual assault survivors are sharing their stories on social media about why they didn’t initially report their attack. Chessy Prout and her mother Susan became advocates for survivors after Chessy was sexually assaulted by a classmate. Susan Prout joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the toll it takes on a family when a survivor of assault comes forward with their story, and what her daughter went through after she spoke out about her experience.
Home US & World News National Mother of sexual assault survivor Chessy Prout offers advice for parents