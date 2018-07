COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police arrest an Aberdeen man accused of sexual crimes against a minor.

Charlie Vance faces a Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes charge.

- Advertisement -

Arrested Monday, Vance has since posted his $50,000 bond.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said a complaint from the victim’s mother, along with work from investigators, led to his arrest.

Because the crime involved a juvenile, few details were available.