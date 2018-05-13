A Mother’s Day Gift

OKTIBBEHA, Miss. (WCBI)- One north Mississippi mom says she received the best mother’s day gift this year.

Parents Austin and Precious Leach welcomed their third child today.

- Advertisement -

Adam Ryan Leach was born this Mother’s Day morning at 6:58 a.m. at the Oktibbeha County Regional Medical Center.

He weighs seven pounds, 11 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

Baby Adam is a little early; he was due on Monday.

But his mom, Precious, says he couldn’t have come a better time and made the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

The Leaches live in Poplar Creek, that’s just outside of Winona.