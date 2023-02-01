Motorists encouraged to drive cautiously amid possible icy conditions

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Most areas in Northeast Mississippi were clear of widespread ice on roads and bridges, but motorists were still urged to be cautious when venturing out.

Isolated patches of ice were reported on bridges in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were helping monitor road conditions across their nine-county coverage area.

MHP Troop F Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said even though the ice wasn’t widespread, motorists were still being encouraged to slow down and not have any distractions when behind the wheel.

“Make sure you put those cell phones down, that’s very important to make sure you’re focused on the road ahead and make sure you wear that seat belt, and in case the unforeseen happens you want to make sure you’re safely buckled into your car, have that preparedness kit, in case you do slide off the roadway, you have gloves, blankets, snacks, make sure you carry that cell phone charger, keep that phone charged up in case you have to call for an emergency,” said McGee.

Troopers were put on standby in case weather conditions worsened, but so far no additional officers have had to be called in.

