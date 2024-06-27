Move over 662, here comes the 471

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Move over 662, make room for the 471.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has approved a new area code for the northern counties of Mississippi.

471 will overlay the same area currently covered by 662.

If you already have a 662 number, it will remain the same.

The change will only affect new customers or those requesting additional lines after the new area code is in place.

All customers will continue to use 10 digit dialing for local calls.

The new area code is expected to go into effect in late 2025 or early 2026.