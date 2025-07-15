Police arrest a man on felony fleeing charges in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police made an arrest for alleged Felony Fleeing on Old West Point Road.

At 12:21 am on Tuesday, July 15, the officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 53-year-old David Locke of Starkville.

Police said Locke drove away, leading officers on a pursuit.

After a pursuit, Locke was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with Felony Fleeing, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the Starkville Police Department, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or submit an anonymous tip through Starkville PD’s website.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.