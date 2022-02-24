“Move To Learn” visits Nash Elementary to improve academics

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Organizations in Mississippi continue working to keep students on the move in order to improve their academics.

A decade ago, ‘The Bower Foundation’ partnered with the Mississippi Department of Education to launch the Move To Learn campaign across the state.

Initially, a campaign highlighting schools’ ability to incorporate physical activities into its day, “Move To Learn” now offers an online fitness series and makes in-school visits across the state.

Larry Calhoun, a fitness instructor with the program, paid a visit to the students at Nash Earl Elementary Thursday.

Calhoun says there is a correlation between movement and academic success.

“‘Move To Learn’ is just a tool. It’s not a panacea. It’s not a cure-all. It’s a tool that can help dissipate some of that pent-up energy. It also can help them to focus, concentrate and stay on task. Teachers need that.”

Below is a link to the Move To learn website:

movetolearnms.org