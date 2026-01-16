MS and AL SBA provides federal funds for local small businesses and nonprofits

MISSISSIPPI/ALABAMA (WCBI) – Parts of the WCBI viewing area are eligible for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s disaster loan.

The SBA has low-interest federal funds available for small businesses and private nonprofits in Alabama and Mississippi that sustained economic loss caused by

drought beginning September 23, 2025.

In WCBI’s viewing area, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program covers Alabamians in Pickens and Lamar Counties and Mississippians in Lowndes and Noxubee Counties.

The program is available to eligible small businesses, agricultural co-ops, nurseries, and organizations affected by financial loss directly related to drought.

It is not available to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, unless it is an aquaculture enterprise.

For more information, visit their website at sba.com/funding.

