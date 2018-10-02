MS AP High School Football Polls — Week Eight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi AP releases its high school football rankings for week eight.
Class Overall
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Hattiesburg (3) (6-0) 79 2
2. Horn Lake (5) (7-0) 76 3
3. Brandon (1) (6-1) 72 4
4. Northwest Rankin (5-1) 57 7
5. West Point (5-1) 51 5
6. Starkville (5-1) 47 1
7. Madison Central (5-1) 32 6
8. Olive Branch (6-0) 27 8
9. East Central (6-0) 19 9
10. Clinton (6-1) 13 10
Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 8, Winona 4, Simmons 2, Oak Grove 2, Taylorsville 1, Lafayette 1, Corinth 1, Tupelo 1, Louisville 1, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Horn Lake (7) (7-0) 84 2
2. Brandon (2) (6-1) 81 3
3. Northwest Rankin (5-1) 71 5
4. Starkville (6-1) 66 1
5. Madison Central (5-1) 58 4
Others receiving votes: none.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Hattiesburg (8) (6-0) 89 1
2. West Point (1) (5-1) 80 2
3. Olive Branch (6-0) 72 3
4. Lafayette (4-2) 64 4
5. Picayune (4-2) 36 5
Others receiving votes: West Jones 19.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East Central (7) (6-0) 86 1
2. Louisville (2) (6-1) 74 2
3. Pontotoc (6-1) 64 3
4. Poplarville (5-1) 54 4
5. Mendenhall (6-0) 48 5
Others receiving votes: Corinth 19, Sumrall 15.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. North Panola (8) (5-1) 89 1
2. Winona (1) (7-0) 81 2
3. Houston (5-1) 64 5
4. Jefferson Davis County (5-2) 55 3
5. Water Valley (6-1) 19 NR
(tie) Columbia (5-1) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Booneville 14, North Pontotoc 7, West Marion 6, Velma Jackson 6.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Taylorsville (9) (7-0) 90 1
2. Scott Central (7-0) 80 2
3. Collins (5-1) 65 3
4. Pelahatchie (6-1) 41 NR
5. Pisgah (6-1) 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Puckett 26, O’Bannon 12, Leland 6.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simmons (9) (7-0) 90 1
2. Lumberton (6-0) 80 2
3. Nanih Waiya (6-1) 70 3
4. Stringer (6-1) 62 5
5. Biggersville (7-0) 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Noxapater 12, Ray Brooks 9, Okolona 6, Smithville 6.
Class Private Schools
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Jackson Prep (9) (7-0) 90 1
2. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (7-0) 81 2
3. Jackson Aca. (5-1) 66 3
4. Starkville Aca. (7-0) 59 4
5. Indianola Aca. (6-1) 50 5
Others receiving votes: Oak Forest, La. 8, Adams Christian 6.