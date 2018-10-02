MS AP High School Football Polls — Week Eight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi AP releases its high school football rankings for week eight.

Class Overall

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Hattiesburg (3) (6-0) 79 2

2. Horn Lake (5) (7-0) 76 3

3. Brandon (1) (6-1) 72 4

4. Northwest Rankin (5-1) 57 7

5. West Point (5-1) 51 5

6. Starkville (5-1) 47 1

7. Madison Central (5-1) 32 6

8. Olive Branch (6-0) 27 8

9. East Central (6-0) 19 9

10. Clinton (6-1) 13 10

Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 8, Winona 4, Simmons 2, Oak Grove 2, Taylorsville 1, Lafayette 1, Corinth 1, Tupelo 1, Louisville 1, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Horn Lake (7) (7-0) 84 2

2. Brandon (2) (6-1) 81 3

3. Northwest Rankin (5-1) 71 5

4. Starkville (6-1) 66 1

5. Madison Central (5-1) 58 4

Others receiving votes: none.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Hattiesburg (8) (6-0) 89 1

2. West Point (1) (5-1) 80 2

3. Olive Branch (6-0) 72 3

4. Lafayette (4-2) 64 4

5. Picayune (4-2) 36 5

Others receiving votes: West Jones 19.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East Central (7) (6-0) 86 1

2. Louisville (2) (6-1) 74 2

3. Pontotoc (6-1) 64 3

4. Poplarville (5-1) 54 4

5. Mendenhall (6-0) 48 5

Others receiving votes: Corinth 19, Sumrall 15.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. North Panola (8) (5-1) 89 1

2. Winona (1) (7-0) 81 2

3. Houston (5-1) 64 5

4. Jefferson Davis County (5-2) 55 3

5. Water Valley (6-1) 19 NR

(tie) Columbia (5-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Booneville 14, North Pontotoc 7, West Marion 6, Velma Jackson 6.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Taylorsville (9) (7-0) 90 1

2. Scott Central (7-0) 80 2

3. Collins (5-1) 65 3

4. Pelahatchie (6-1) 41 NR

5. Pisgah (6-1) 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Puckett 26, O’Bannon 12, Leland 6.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simmons (9) (7-0) 90 1

2. Lumberton (6-0) 80 2

3. Nanih Waiya (6-1) 70 3

4. Stringer (6-1) 62 5

5. Biggersville (7-0) 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Noxapater 12, Ray Brooks 9, Okolona 6, Smithville 6.

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Jackson Prep (9) (7-0) 90 1

2. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (7-0) 81 2

3. Jackson Aca. (5-1) 66 3

4. Starkville Aca. (7-0) 59 4

5. Indianola Aca. (6-1) 50 5

Others receiving votes: Oak Forest, La. 8, Adams Christian 6.